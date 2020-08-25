Sections
Home / Delhi News / Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5

Third sero survey in Delhi from Sept 1 and 5

The second survey was done between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found among 29.1% of people surveyed

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical personnel with vials of blood samples taken during a serological survey earlier in August. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The third serological survey in Delhi will be held between September 1 and 5 and around 17,000 people are expected to be surveyed, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

“Samples will be collected from all the 11 districts of Delhi and across all age groups. Around 17,000 samples will be collected,” said a health department official, who did not want to be named.

Also read: Why Delhi sero survey findings don’t mean you are safe

The number of samples to be collected will be more than the second serological survey. They will lesser than those collected for the first survey led by the National Centre for Disease Control.

The first survey was held between June 27 and July 10 during which 22.86% of people were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19. The second survey was done between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were found among 29.1% of people surveyed.



In the first survey, samples were collected from 21,387 people and in the second from 15,000. The second survey showed a prevalence of antibodies among women in Delhi was more (32.2%) when compared to men (28.3%).

According to the second survey report, the prevalence of antibodies among those aged less than 18 were found to be 34.7%, those between 18-50 28.5% and those above 50 31.2%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, 20, wins ‘World’s Fastest Human Calculator’ title
Aug 25, 2020 09:42 IST
Tesla Model 3 sells like hot cakes in pre-owned market, may be better than new
Aug 25, 2020 09:35 IST
India tests more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19  
Aug 25, 2020 09:33 IST
Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital to get smart makeover with retro look
Aug 25, 2020 09:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.