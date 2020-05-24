This Delhi village donated Rs 11 lakh to PM CARES Fund

Saidulajab, an urban village in Delhi, has set an example in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country as more than 3,700 people have died and over 1.25 have contracted the disease.

The villagers in south Delhi honoured the additional district magistrate (ADM) as Covid-19 warrior and the village head handed over a check of Rs 11 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

The villagers also honoured 18 sweepers, 12 policemen and six media personnel as Covid-19 warriors.

Gokul Chandra Yadav, a resident of the village, said the country is facing a pandemic and policemen, sweepers and health workers engaged in serving people are putting their lives at stake.

“In such a situation, our village decided to give its support in this difficult time for the country,” Yadav said, according to Hindustan.

The members of the committee, which was formed in the village, went to people’s homes and collected donations from the people to deposit money in the PM CARES Fund.

Its members Sunder Lal, Sukhbir, Narendra and Surendra collected Rs 11 lakh in 15 days from the villagers, who donated the money according to their ability.

Delhi reported 23 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the toll in the national capital to 231, even as 591 fresh cases increased the tally of the viral infections to 12,910, according to official data. Of the Covid-19 deaths so far in Delhi, 158 have been recorded in the last 12 days.