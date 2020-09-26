Three held for abducting man, beating him to death and dumping body in canal

Three men have been arrested on charges of abducting a 35-year-old man, beating him to death, and throwing his body in a canal in Haryana allegedly over ₹4,000 that he owed one his killers, police said Saturday.

The arrested were identified as prime accused Valik Kumar alias Bhanu,31, Pintu Kumar,27, and Anil Kumar alias Annu,26. They were arrested by a crime branch team from Bawana area Friday, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Monika Bhardwaj. “A Santro car that the three had used in the crime was also recovered,” the DCP said.

The man, identified by his first name as Irshad, was missing since September 2 after he left his home in outer Delhi’s Narela with Bhanu, the prime accused.

Police said on September 11, Irshad’s wife filed a missing person complaint at the Narela Industrial Area police station and alleged that he was last seen on September 2 with Bhanu. A kidnapping case was registered. During the probe, the police found out that Bhanu was helping the woman search for Irshad. They collected information about Bhanu and learnt that Irshad had to pay ₹4,000 to him for meat that was supplied to Irshad’s shop.

“We suspected Bhanu’s involvement in Irshad’s disappearance, and investigators kept a watch on him through physical and electronic means. Once his role was confirmed, Bhanu was arrested and his interrogation led to the arrest of his two accomplices,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

During the interrogation, the officer said, Bhanu told the police that he was into the business of supplying raw meat. and Irshad owed him ₹4,000. On September 2, Bhanu went to Irshad’s home in his Santro and picked him up saying that Irshad should work for him if he was not in the position to repay the amount.

“Bhanu took Irshad to a poultry farm in Narela’s Block B where his two associates were already present. Bhanu started beating Irshad with sticks and also punched him. When Irshad fell unconscious, the trio abandoned him and left in the car. Irshad succumbed to injuries at the spot and the trio returned the same night, transported Irshad’s body in the car and threw it into a canal near Halalpur village in Haryana’s Sonepat district,” the officer said.

Two days later, on September 4, Irshad’s body was fished out from the canal in Delhi’s KN Katju Marg area . The KN Katju Marg police registered a murder case and cremated the body after 72 hours as the dead man’s identity could not be ascertained. They, however, clicked photographs and preserved the clothes which eventually were shown to Irshad’s family members, who identified the body as that of Irshad’s, the police said.