Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Three held for stabbing man to death for refusing them a bidi

Three held for stabbing man to death for refusing them a bidi

Three men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested for stabbing a man to death after he allegedly refused to share his bidi with them. Police said the three men had stabbed...

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three men aged between 20 and 22 years were arrested for stabbing a man to death after he allegedly refused to share his bidi with them. Police said the three men had stabbed Siddhique on November 26 on the banks of the Yamuna, near Shaheen Bagh in south-east Delhi.

Police said the three men -- Mohammed Faizan,20, Mohammed Usman,22, and Jaheer Mansoori,20, are all residents of Abul Fazal Enclave and do not have a previous crime record. Police said they were alerted of the murder on the evening of November 26, by officials of the Al-Shifa hospital in Shaheen Bagh. The hospital authorities told police that a man was brought in with multiple stab wounds.

Deputy commissioner of police(south-east) RP Meena said police met a witness, who said that he and Siddhique were on the river banks after lunch when Faizan, Usman and Mansoori spotted them and asked them for a bidi.

“When they refused, those men started abusing and beating them. They ran towards Gali No. 6 to save themselves but the three chased them and again started beating them on the road. However, they were saved by the public. They were then going home when the three again chased them and attacked Siddique with a skewer they picked up from a nearby eatery,” said Meena.

The three men fled the spot after the incident. DCP Meena said the men were arrested from their hideout in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday. Police have recovered the skewer that was used in the murder.

Faizan, police said, runs a small shoe store in Jaitpur; Usman runs a garments shop in Seelampur, and Mansoori assists his father, a vehicle mechanic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:32 IST
Centre might buy 300-400 mn Covishield vaccine doses by 2021: Poonawalla
Nov 28, 2020 20:48 IST

latest news

‘Significant improvement in Mumbai’s air quality after Cyclone Nivar’: Researchers
Nov 28, 2020 22:11 IST
UK appoints Nadhim Zahawi as minister for Covid-19 vaccine deployment
Nov 28, 2020 22:00 IST
Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani and the battle for India’s retail supremacy
Nov 28, 2020 21:58 IST
Farhan’s girlfriend Shibani captures him jamming with daughter Akira
Nov 28, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.