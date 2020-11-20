Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Three held with 315kgs of marijuana

Three held with 315kgs of marijuana

New DelhiThree men who had brought around 315kg of marijuana from Odisha and had planned to sell it in the National Capital Region were arrested near Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi...

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

Three men who had brought around 315kg of marijuana from Odisha and had planned to sell it in the National Capital Region were arrested near Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi on Thursday.

Police said the three had got the marijuana from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Brahampur and had hidden it in a truck.

Deputy commissioner of police(crime) Bhisham Singh said police had received information about a interstate gang that was smuggling marijuana from Odisha.



“Our team laid a trap at Ring Road, near Indraprashta Park and spotted the truck. On stopping the driver and checking the truck, we found marijuana hidden behind other goods in the truck. The marijuana was packed in 23 different bags. We arrested the driver Dharmender Yadav,30, on the spot. He had brought the drugs by road from Odisha,” said Singh.

DCP Singh said Yadav revealed the marijuana belonged to Naveen Mishra,44, and Rahul Behera,22. Police said Mishra is a resident of Ghaziabad while Behera is from Odisha.

“Behera, who belongs to Orissa, had got this contraband loaded in the truck in Odisha while Naveen Mishra was to collect it in Delhi. The two were arrested from the Trans-Yamuna area when they were out to meet their contact in Thursday. Behera had come to Delhi by flight from Odisha to collect the money earned from selling the drug. The value of the seized drug is about Rs 30 lakh,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
Nov 20, 2020 21:27 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Nov 20, 2020 18:21 IST

latest news

Chandigarh feels the chill as mercury drops below 10°C
Nov 20, 2020 23:20 IST
Man who jumped parole two years ago caught while visiting parents
Nov 20, 2020 23:20 IST
New look Mumbai City aiming for fresh start against NorthEast United
Nov 20, 2020 23:19 IST
Chandigarh Housing Board CEO, UT tourism director, Mohali SSP test positive for Covid-19
Nov 20, 2020 23:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.