Three held with 315kgs of marijuana

New Delhi

Three men who had brought around 315kg of marijuana from Odisha and had planned to sell it in the National Capital Region were arrested near Sarai Kale Khan in south Delhi on Thursday.

Police said the three had got the marijuana from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border at Brahampur and had hidden it in a truck.

Deputy commissioner of police(crime) Bhisham Singh said police had received information about a interstate gang that was smuggling marijuana from Odisha.

“Our team laid a trap at Ring Road, near Indraprashta Park and spotted the truck. On stopping the driver and checking the truck, we found marijuana hidden behind other goods in the truck. The marijuana was packed in 23 different bags. We arrested the driver Dharmender Yadav,30, on the spot. He had brought the drugs by road from Odisha,” said Singh.

DCP Singh said Yadav revealed the marijuana belonged to Naveen Mishra,44, and Rahul Behera,22. Police said Mishra is a resident of Ghaziabad while Behera is from Odisha.

“Behera, who belongs to Orissa, had got this contraband loaded in the truck in Odisha while Naveen Mishra was to collect it in Delhi. The two were arrested from the Trans-Yamuna area when they were out to meet their contact in Thursday. Behera had come to Delhi by flight from Odisha to collect the money earned from selling the drug. The value of the seized drug is about Rs 30 lakh,” he added.