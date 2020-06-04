Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / Three hospitals to reserve 10% beds for Covid-19 patients of Economically Weaker Sections: Delhi Govt

Three hospitals to reserve 10% beds for Covid-19 patients of Economically Weaker Sections: Delhi Govt

“It has been observed that there has been a surge in number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last one week in Delhi and resulting in additional demand of beds in the hospital in an isolation ward as well in ICU,” said an order.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:19 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The order has been issued to Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Health Department on Wednesday ordered three hospitals in the national capital to provide 10 per cent of their beds to Covid-19 patients of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) free of cost.

The order has been issued to Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“It has been observed that there has been a surge in number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last one week in Delhi and resulting in additional demand of beds in the hospital in an isolation ward as well in ICU,” said an order.

“In view of above and to augment the beds’ availability for Covid-19 patients these hospitals are declared Covid hospital,” said the order, adding that Sir Ganga Ram hospital is allowed to keep 20 per cent beds for non-Covid patients.



While Mool Chand Khairati Lal Hospital has a total of 140 Covid-19 beds in which 126 will be paid and 14 free of cost to EWS.

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital has 154 beds in total among which 139 will be paid Covid-19 beds and 15 for EWS.

For Sir Ganga Ram hospital which is allowed to keep 20 per cent beds for non-Covid-19 patients has a total of 208 beds among which 457 will be paid and EWS will get 51 beds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Schools in Haryana to reopen in July: Minister
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Shivangi Joshi sends money to Rajesh Kareer after his emotional appeal
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Jun 04, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.