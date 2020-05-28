Three jal board employees test positive

Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees posted at its headquarters in Karol Bagh have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to officials.

“As three employees working in the office of the law officer, DJB has been found Covid-19 positive [sic],” an order issued by the DJB read on Thursday.

Adhering to the government’s guidelines to contain the spread of the disease, the second floor of the Varunalaya Complex, the headquarters of the DJB, will “remain close from the second half of Thursday to Saturday”, the order read.

The authorities concerned have also been directed to get the entire headquarters complex sanitised immediately.

On May 17, another DJB employee had tested positive for Covid-19, following which 10 of the board’s staff members in Tagore Garden had been quarantined.