Three men held for killing cab driver after robbing him of valuables, dumping body in Agra

The Delhi Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing a cab driver after robbing him of his car and valuables nine months ago. Senior officers said the driver had gone missing last December. The three men had hired his cab from Sarai Kale Khan, killed him near Jewar toll plaza and dumped his body in Agra, police said.

They were arrested last week and have been identified as Rajender Maajhi, Ashfaq Beg and Ram Dhar, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Monika Bhardwaj said the cab driver Kripa Shankar Tiwari was reported missing on December 2. The investigation was transferred to the crime branch in March and since then the teams had been keeping a tight surveillance on suspects and efforts were on to to track Tiwari’s phone and car, Bhardwaj said.

“Earlier this month, we received information that Tiwari’s cellphone was active in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. It was being used by arrested accused Rajender Majhi. On this information, our team searched the identified address and Majhi was arrested. Tiwari’s phone was recovered from him,” the DCP said.

She said, during questioning, Majhi told police that the phone was given to him by one Ashfaq Beg. “When we inquired about Beg, we found that he was already in Shivpuri jail in another case of robbery. We got his production warrant and arrested him on September 4. When questioned about the phone and Tiwari, Beg admitted that he, along with Ram Dhar from Gwalior, had hired Tiwari’s cab from Sarai Kale Khan on December 2 and took him toward Agra,” Bhardwaj said.

Beg told them that after reaching Jewar, they strangled Tiwari. “He then took his phone, cash and car and dumped his body near Birai chowk in Agra. On Beg’s information, Dhar was arrested on September 6. Further probe revealed that Agra police had conducted inquest proceedings after they recovered his body. Pictures of the body were shown to Tiwari’s family who identified it as Tiwari’s,” the DCP said.