Three minor boys detained for stabbing man to death; one man on the run

Three minor boys detained for stabbing man to death; one man on the run

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The dead man's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death by a man and three minor boys early Wednesday morning in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar. The injured man was found lying on the road by residents who then informed the police.

Senior officers said the man often used to snatch money from the juveniles and they stabbed him in retaliation. The three juveniles were apprehended while search is on for the adult male suspect, police said.

The police identified the dead man as Vijay, who lived in the slum colony of Raghubir Nagar. Police received a call early morning at the Khyala police station, reporting that a man with injuries was found lying on the road in Block B.

“A police team reached the spot and rushed the man to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Vijay was unemployed. He used to share a jhuggi (hut) with his brother-in-law, a roadside vendor, who had thrown him out a few days ago,” said a police officer, who wished not to be named.



The local inquiry also revealed that Vijay was an alcoholic and used to spend the night on park benches and the footpath.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said, “When we checked the CCTV footage from the area, we saw four people involved in a scuffle with Vijay early morning. Based on the footage, we made local inquiries and found out that three of the suspects were juveniles, living in the same neighbourhood. A search was conducted and all three were apprehended,” Purohit said.

The DCP said, during interrogation, the boys revealed that Vijay often used to snatch money from them and used to thrash them if they tried to resist. “On Wednesday morning, they found Vijay wandering about the area and stopped him. With the help of their fourth accomplice, they stabbed Vijay to death in revenge and fled the spot,” he said.

Efforts to nab the fourth accused are under way, the DCP said.

