Sections
Home / Delhi News / Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR: IMD

Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, NCR: IMD

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 09:33 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Earlier, IMD had predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ in the city on June 29. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted thunderstorm with rain in parts of Delhi and NCR.

“Thunderstorm with rain would occur over few places of Southwest, South Delhi, Jhajjar (Haryana), Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” IMD said in weather update issued at 5.23 am.

Earlier, IMD had predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ in the city on June 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will not share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
Jun 30, 2020 09:56 IST
Google honours LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson to conclude Pride month
Jun 30, 2020 09:49 IST
Farhan reacts to Abhay’s claim of being demoted to supporting cast in ZNMD
Jun 30, 2020 09:47 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.66 lakh, toll reaches 16,893 with 418 deaths in 24 hours
Jun 30, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.