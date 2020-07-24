Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall likely in Delhi and adjoining areas tonight: IMD

Roads in and around the Palam Technical Airport were waterlogged following rainfall on Friday evening. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall are likely to occur at many places in and around Delhi in the next two hours, including Rohini, Bawana, Burari, Badili, Sangam Vihar, Akshardham, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Lodi Road, Safdarjung Enclave and Rajiv Chowk, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday evening.

Sporadic rain and cloudy skies kept the temperature low on Friday in the national capital and scattered rains are predicted over the next two to three days, the IMD said in its bulletin.

Roads in and around the Palam Technical Airport were waterlogged following rainfall on Friday evening. The IMD had earlier predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall in the area, in a weather update issued at 5 pm.

“The monsoon trough is now south of Delhi. So, the city will receive only light rainfall over the next two to three days. The axis of the monsoon will again start shifting northwards on July 27, leading to moderate to heavy rain in the capital on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, close to normal for this time of the year. Humidity recorded during the day was about 94 per cent.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 225 mm rainfall in July so far, which is 44 per cent more than the normal of 156.4 mm. The Palam and Lodhi Road weather stations have also recorded 31 and 58 per cent more rains in July.

Earlier the IMD had said that the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date. Normal rainfall has been predicted for the national capital during the ongoing monsoon season.