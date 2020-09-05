Tibetan detained for protesting outside Chinese embassy

Police personnel try to control a Tibetan national who was protesting outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi on September 5. (PTI)

A Tibetan national has been detained by the Delhi Police from outside the Embassy of China in the diplomatic area of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, where he had come to stage a protest on Saturday morning, officials said. The detained Tibetan citizen has been taken to a nearby police station, where he is being questioned to ascertain why he was protesting outside the embassy, carrying a flag in his hand.

“We have detained the Tibetan national as soon as he reached there. He is being questioned to know the reason behind the protest. We have deployed police personnel outside the Chinese embassy and traffic has also been diverted to ensure nobody else reaches there for demonstration,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

Around noon, the Delhi traffic police posted an alert on Twitter, informing the public that traffic movement was closed from Shanti Path to Panchsheel Marg and Kautilya Marg roundabouts due to a demonstration. “Motorists are advised to take alternate route _ Kautilya Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, etc,” traffic police unit tweeted.

Nearly 15 minutes later, Delhi traffic police updated on Twitter that traffic was normal on the routes.

According to a police officer who did not want to be named, the New Delhi district police received an input that some Tibetan nationals would gather outside the Chinese embassy and carry out a protest. “One Tibetan national came to protest but he was immediately detained and removed from outside the embassy. Adequate police arrangements have been made and areas outside the embassy have been barricaded to stop protesters. We anticipate that more protesters may attempt to reach the embassy,” the officer added.