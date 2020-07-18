Tihar jail inmate dies of suicide

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

A 38-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell in India’s high-security Tihar jail, informed the prison authorities.

Jail officials said he died of suicide on Friday.

The inmate of jail number 4 was in judicial custody in connection with his mother-in-law’s murder case.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918