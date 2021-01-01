Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Tikri, Dhansa, Singhu borders to be closed due to farmers protest: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Dhansa, Singhu borders to be closed due to farmers protest: Delhi Traffic Police

The police further informed that the Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi, and told commuters to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni Borders.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 15:25 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Several borders of the national capital continued to remain closed due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws, including the Tikri, Dhansa, and Singhu borders, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Friday.

“Traffic Alert: Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for cars, light motor vehicles, two wheeler and pedestrians. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following - Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders,” the Delhi Traffic Police wrote on Twitter.

The police further informed that the Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi, and told commuters to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni Borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders,” the police said, further informing that traffic had been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.



“Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44,” it added.

Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

There have been several rounds of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers. These have remained inconclusive so far and there is another round of meeting between them on January 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
From the app to real life: Pune police warn due diligence needed to stay safe on dates
by Ketaki Latkar-Mahajan
No such thing as goodbye: A teacher’s family shares why they donated her organs
by Shara Ashraf Prayag
Gurinder Singh Kairon passes away after cardiac arrest at 86
by HT Corrrespondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.