TikTok artist assaulted in viral video

The police added that they have come across a few facts, one of which may be the reason for the assault and intimidation.

A video in which a man with a shrouded face and a pistol is seen assaulting and threatening a teenaged TikTok artist surfaced on social media on Saturday, prompting the Delhi Police to identify the place of the incident and register a case.

The police said that the incident took place on June 3 in a village in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla, where the 17-year-old TikTok artist lives with his family. The man who assaulted and threatened him with a gun has a criminal history and is said to be an associate of another criminal, who is lodged in a Gurugram jail in connection with a 2018 murder case. Investigators are looking for the attacker and his associate who recorded the incident on his cellphone, the police said.

“There could be several reasons for which he was assaulted—he had made a TikTok video in which he posed as a woman; he had stopped his friend from uploading a particular photograph as his social media profile picture (the friend is posing with the jailed criminal in the photograph); he is friends with a girl,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

In the 45-second video, a man, wearing a pair of shorts and covering his face with a white towel, is seen holding the boy by the collar and threatening him in Haryanvi. He refers to a TikTok video while pointing the gun at him. Another man, who has been identified as the boy’s cousin, arrives and asks the man what the issue is.

The boy is seen apologising after the man asks him to do so. “Sorry bol dobara (Apologise again)”, the man says in the video as he slaps the boy a couple of times and asks him to leave.

The person who uploaded the video on social media also sought police action, saying that the teenager did not file police complaint out of fear.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that a case of threatening, common intention and use of firearms has been registered under sections 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

“We are looking for the two suspects. They will be caught soon,” the DCP added.