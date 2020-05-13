To open shops or not — city traders divided on future after lockdown

After almost two of months closure, Delhi’s traders appear to be divided on reopening of markets after May 17 -- when the third leg of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 comes to an end.

A section of traders want markets to remain shut till the end of May, keeping in mind the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. But others say there is an urgent need to revive economic activity in the city, citing loss of business and migrant labourers being forced to return home.

A total of 359 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the Capital on Wednesday taking the tally to 7,998.

Some associations want the government to opt for the odd-even formula — taking a cue from the road-rationing scheme used by the Delhi government to restrict the movement of vehicles during peak pollution season — in big markets. Others suggest fixed days or duration for each market to open to ensure effective crowd management and social distancing.

All these measures were discussed at an online meeting called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Wednesday. There are nearly one million traders in Delhi and over two million people employed with them, the association said.

The Delhi government had till Wednesday — a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from public regarding relaxation in lockdown norms after May 17— had received over 5.48 lakh responses.

Brijesh Goyal, national convener of CTI, said, “A majority of traders’ associations in the Capital want the government to reopen markets. Most associations, especially in big markets, suggested the odd-even formula to be implemented. They all know that they will do very little business for the next 10-15 days, but at least they can inspect the condition of their goods and clean their shops, which have remained shut for almost two months.”

Some traders’ associations, such as those in Khan Market, have already prepared a plan to ensure social distancing once the market opens.

The Khan Market Traders Association plans to only allow two entry points (front and back), install a sanitisation tunnel, thermal screening, a ban on parking inside for customers, and sanitisers at all shops.

Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, said, “Now that we have to learn to live with it (Covid-19), these measures are needed. Those visiting our market understand the need for social distancing. Apart from screening visitors, only those who have the Arogya Setu mobile application will be allowed to enter the market. These measures are need of the hour, as businesses have suffered a lot.”

But there are some associations — such as the New Delhi Traders’ Association in Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal — that want to wait for some more time before reopening markets as the number of cases were increasing every day. The two organisations are of the view that the markets should stay shut for another 10-15 days, at least.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, said, “Our market is close to a containment area and with the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, it better we wait for some more time.”

Moreover, just opening markets will be of no use if public transport (buses and metro) is not operational, said Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association.

“The operational cost is very high. There is no point in opening the shops if there are no customers. The public transport system has to be operational first so that customers and our staff can come without any inconvenience,” said Bhargava.

Those in the wholesale business say that it is not economically viable to sustain their businesses and pay their employees. With migrant labourers going back to their home states, members of the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal in Delhi said it will become “impossible to restart businesses if the labour is gone”.

“Our businesses are dependent on labourers for loading, unloading and transportation. If people leave the city, it will become impossible for us to restart. While industrial units are operational, those who provide raw material to them are not allowed to operate. It is important to start all economic activities,” said Pradeep Gupta, general secretary of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal .