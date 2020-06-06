Total active cases in Delhi breach 15,000 mark, govt comes out with patient care guidelines

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,330 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases or those still with the infection past the 15,000 mark. The total active cases on Friday were 15,311.

As of Friday, a total of 26,334 people had contracted the infection, a health bulletin by Delhi government said.

Of the 15,331 patients, at least 3,899 — or around 25% of those infected — with severe symptoms, like elevated respiratory rate and low oxygen saturation, have been admitted to Covid-19 hospitals.

At least 1.5% of those infected needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit, data showed.

There are 10,255 Covid-19 positive people who are under home quarantine in the city. This is almost 67% of all those currently living with the infection.

On Friday, another 58 fatalities due to the virus were added to the cumulative total, taking the city’s death toll to 708. According to the bulletin, 25 of these deaths happened on June 3.

Delhi fatality rate on Friday stood at almost 2.7%.

To keep pace with the increasing number of cases in the city, the Delhi government is working on augmenting healthcare facilities in the city. The government said it is also trying to ensure quality of care through a set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the admission of Covid-19 patients.

The SOPs state that a patient has to be brought into the hospital’s triage area within 15 minutes of reaching the health hub. The new rules say that a patient has to be provided a bed or sitting space in the area within 60 minutes, he/she must be given something to eat and a course of action for further admission or transfer has to be taken within 3 hours.

In case the patient needs a higher level of care, the hospital has to ensure his/her transfer and if they have to be sent to a Covid Care Centre then the hospital has to facilitate the transfer in communication with the nodal officer of such centres.