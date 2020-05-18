Traders express doubts over odd-even scheme even as Delhi shops get ready to open up

After a two-month hiatus, a half of Delhi’s shops will finally be up and running from Tuesday, based on the odd-even formula devised by the Delhi government and with proper social distancing norms in place.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that shops in the city will reopen with odd-even formula except those selling essential items — including books and stationery shops, electrical goods shops selling fan etc, in markets and market complexes — which will remain open on all days.

Most traders welcomed the decision as a much needed step towards stepping towards normalcy. Some, however, were apprehensive about the implementation of the odd-even scheme.

The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure, taken up during peak pollution season mostly, under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit is allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

As per the scheme, even-numbered shops will open on even numbered days and vice versa.

Hours after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the relaxations in lockdown norms on Monday, market associations held meetings to chalk out the plan with help from local police.

Almost all markets such as Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash-I, Kamala Nagar Market, among others, have decided to reopen shops from Tuesday.

But the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal said they will keep the heritage market shut till May 31. Parts of Sadar Bazar market is also likely to remain shut due to its proximity to containment zones in the area. Traders here said that there was no clarity as to which shops can open here.

“We have voluntarily decided to remain shut till May 31. The government has announced relaxations without declaring red, orange and green zones, which should have been done first. The number of cases are on a rise and our area is close to a containment zone,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Sarva Vyapar Mandal, which has around 800 shops on the main road.

Traders from Karol Bagh market associations too appeared divided over opening of shops and said they will take a decision in a day or two.

Chandni Chowk market is close to containment zones of Chandni Mahal, Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar, and Ballimaran. The district has reported at least 100 positive Covid cases so far. Traders in adjoining bylanes (katras) — which house a number of wholesale markets such as Khari Baoli (spices) and cloth market, among others — said they were yet to take a decision regarding reopening of shops.

While majority of markets have agreed to open, market associations expressed apprehension about the implementation of odd-even scheme.

We have decided to open shops as per government order, but implementing the odd-even scheme is not practical,” said Sanjiv Mehra, president of Khan Market Traders Association.

He added, “There are two-three shops registered under one number (for example, 1, 1A and 1B). How will we decide which shop to open and which one to close? We will take up the matter with the government.”

The problem was the same in Kamala Market and at Greater Kailash. “There is no clarity on how it will be implemented as there are two-three shops in one property on different levels,” said Naresh Sambher, president of north Delhi’s Kamala Nagar market.

In some buildings, there is a shop in the basement. “What happens to the basement shops? When will they open? We are trying to work out the details,” asked Rajinder Sharda, president of GK-I M-Block market.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday urged the Delhi government to reconsider the odd-even scheme and provide an alternative. “The odd-even concept will not work smoothly for business operations. Traders are interdependent for procurement of goods. The government should come up with an alternate scheme,” said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT.

Brajesh Goyal, national convener, chamber of trade and industry (CTI), said decision to open shops on odd-even arrangement was taken with the consent of traders unions and it was in their interest. “We will start disinfection drive in markets tomorrow starting from Kashmere Gate area,” said Goyal.

For industrial area, the government has proposed staggered timing. Ashish Garg, secretary of Narela Industrial Complex Welfare association, “The working hours are anyway restricted from 7am to 7pm. Staggered timing will only further bring down the number of hours of work.”

Despite implementation issues, traders are happy to be back in business.