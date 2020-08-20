Sections
Home / Delhi News / Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid rainfall

Traffic affected in various parts of Delhi amid rainfall

As per the India Meteorological Department’s update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan. (ANI)

Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.

“Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now,” informed the Delhi Police.

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.

“Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway),” Delhi Police further tweeted.



“Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now,” it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department’s update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘You never got me out’: Pietersen’s cheeky congratulatory message for Dhoni
Aug 20, 2020 09:07 IST
Record 9 lakh Covid tests conducted in a day: Health ministry
Aug 20, 2020 09:06 IST
3-day session of Uttar Pradesh assembly gets underway today
Aug 20, 2020 09:05 IST
Athiya Shetty stuns in a swimsuit, here’s what KL Rahul had to say
Aug 20, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.