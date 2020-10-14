Sections
Traffic constable dragged on car’s bonnet for 400 metres in Delhi Cantt

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Delhi traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly 400 metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle as the driver was driving it rashly, zigzagging across lanes, in Delhi Cantonment area in south-west Delhi on Monday evening. The constable, Mahipal Singh Yadav, suffered injuries after he fell off the bonnet, the police said on Wednesday.

The errant driver tried to flee, but was caught by public and other traffic police personnel who had to chase him for nearly a kilometre. He was identified by his first name, Shubham, a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Shubham was in the car with his friend Rahul when the incident took place around 5pm on Monday on the carriageway going towards Tilak Nagar from Dhaula Kuan, the police said.

“The errant driver was arrested and booked for assault/criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty and rash driving. A case under sections 186,353, 279, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Delhi Cantt police station,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Devender Arya, adding that the case was registered on the complaint given by Yadav.

In his complaint, Yadav said he was on vehicle checking duty along with three other personnel on Station Road in Delhi Cantt on Monday evening. Around 5pm, Yadav saw a white car with a fancy number plate being driven rashly and he signalled the driver to stop.

“The driver slowed down and then suddenly accelerated away. I fell on the car bonnet in a bid to escape being run over and grabbed on to the windshield wiper. Instead of stopping the vehicle, despite me repeatedly asking him to, he continued to drive rashly and dragged me for 300-400 metres. He sped away after I fell off the bonnet. However, the public and the other traffic police constables chased and caught him,” Yadav said.

