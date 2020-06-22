Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border due to e-pass checking

Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020

By Asian News International

Police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times (Representative image))

Delhi-Noida border witnessed traffic jam on Monday morning due to checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh.

Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security.

With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India’s Covid-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Health.



