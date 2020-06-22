Traffic jam at Delhi-Noida border due to e-pass checking
Commuters are not allowed to enter Utter Pradesh without passes amid the Covid-19 lockdown.
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:16 IST
Delhi-Noida border witnessed traffic jam on Monday morning due to checking of e-passes required to enter Uttar Pradesh.
Police force is deployed at the border to foresee the security.
With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India’s Covid-19 count reached 4,25,282 on Monday, said the Union Ministry of Health.