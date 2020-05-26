Traffic snarls at Ghaziabad’s UP-Gate border after authorities restrict movement to Delhi

Police personnel stop commuters to cross Delhi-UP border after it was sealed by the authorities due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Heavy traffic jams were reported in Ghaziabad at UP-Gate border near east Delhi on Tuesday morning after the city police restricted movement of vehicles to the national capital following an order by the district magistrate.

The Ghaziabad district administration on Monday issued directions once again restricting the movement of commuters to Delhi and said they will be need passes if they wished to travel to Delhi. Those in exempted categories will be allowed to pass, they said.

“There were jams at the border as we conducted checks in compliance of the order by the district magistrate. We have opened the UP-Gate and Anand Vihar-Kaushambi border for commuters but they are allowed passage to Delhi only on the basis of passes issued by the administration,” Anshu Jain, Indirapuram’s circle officer, said.

“So far, we have allowed passage to vehicles involved in essential service through the flyover at UP-Gate. So such vehicles entering Delhi without any hindrance. Below the flyover, we are trying to create separate lanes for different categories of commuters. The plan will be put in place after discussions,” she added.

Jaivir Singh from Vaishali in Ghaziabad, one of those stuck at UP-Gate, said he was not allowed entry to Delhi without a pass.

“I reached the border but was sent back as the cops said that I need to get a valid pass to go to Delhi. The Delhi government has opened offices and the Ghaziabad cops did not allow entry through my official identification card,” Singh, who works with the municipal corporation of Delhi, said.

“So, I came back after waiting for about an hour. There was no point in waiting at the border in the scorching summer heat,” he added.

He added that for past about a week, the movement at the border was eased and there was no such issue.

Like Singh, Neeraj Kumar also goes to Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, where he works with a private company involved in sales of cars.

“The cops did not allow me entry to Delhi and I had to return back. They asked me to apply for passes in order to move to Delhi. Now, I have told my office to apply for passes. Till then I will have to wait,” Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad, said.

“Generally, we find jams at the border while coming home in the evening. Then, the cops make strict checks of ID cards and passes while allowing us into Ghaziabad jurisdiction from Delhi. But now they have started similar checks in the morning which has resulted in the jam at the UP-Gate border. Many commuters were told to return and not allowed entry to Delhi without a pass,” he added.

The Ghaziabad administration in an order on Monday evening had issued directions for restricting the movement citing that people travelling to Delhi were getting infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and a number of such cases emerged, majorly in the month of May.

Vehicles engaged in essential services have been allowed to move without any restrictions while doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be asked to produce their identification cards.

Likewise, media persons and lawyers can also cross the borders after showing their identity cards. However, employees of private firms with offices in Delhi will have to apply for passes.

The order also states that commuters are advised to leave Ghaziabad maximum by 9am and return only after 6pm. Officials said those wanting to travel to Delhi can apply for passes at http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/.

“The persons coming from hotspot areas of Delhi will not be allowed entry to Ghaziabad. Likewise, no one will be allowed entry to any hotspot areas in Ghaziabad. Even, anyone residing in hotspot areas of Ghaziabad will be allowed to move out except for those involved in essential services,” the directions by the district magistrate, said.

In a decision taken earlier on April 20, the district magistrate under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act had prohibited any travel between Ghaziabad and Delhi except for those involved in essential services or having valid passes.

Officials said Monday’s direction was an extension of the May 18 lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under the May 18 directions of chief secretary RK Tiwari, commuters from Delhi, other than those from hotspots, were allowed to travel to the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Noida and Ghaziabad and the district administration was asked to issue detailed directions in this regard.