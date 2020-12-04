Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Traffic snarls continue on Delhi borders as farmers’ protests enter Day 8

Traffic snarls continue on Delhi borders as farmers’ protests enter Day 8

Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets on Friday morning, updated that the Tikri border along with Jharoda, Chilla, Gazipur and several multiple border points were closed for traffic movement. It added that National Highway NH-44 was closed from both sides

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It has been eight days since farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. (PTI)

Commuters to and from Delhi continued to suffer as multiple borders connecting the national capital to surrounding states remained sealed on Friday as farmers carried on with their protests against the three agricultural reforms introduced by the central government for more than a week now.

Delhi Traffic Police, through a series of tweets on Friday morning, updated that the Tikri border along with Jharoda, Chilla, Gazipur and several multiple border points were closed for traffic movement. It added that National Highway NH-44 was closed from both sides. They also urged residents to opt for alternative routes via the National Highway (NH)-8/Bhopra/Apsara border/Peripheral expressway.

“Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Pl take alternate routes via NH8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway,” it said.

Meanwhile, Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles (LMVs) like cars and two-wheelers, while Jhatikara border is open only for the two-wheeler traffic.



It has been eight days since farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Thursday’s meeting at Vigyan Bhawan between the Union ministers and the representative of farmers’ groups which went on for over seven hours seemed to move a little ahead. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind. Another round of talks will be held on Saturday.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 were introduced by Parliament in September.

While the Centre continues to maintain that these laws would eliminate middlemen and enable farmers to sell their produce in commercial markets, farmers fear they would be denied the right to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce and big corporations would exercise control over them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World keeping a close watch on cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine: Modi
Dec 04, 2020 13:35 IST
Underestimated MVA: Fadnavis on Maha Legislative Council poll results
Dec 04, 2020 13:22 IST
TRS widens lead, BJP, AIMIM in close race for 2nd spot in Hyderabad poll trends
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, stance ‘accommodative’
Dec 04, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Anthony Fauci apologises for doubting UK’s approval of Pfizer vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 13:40 IST
Understanding without words: Father shares touching interaction with son
Dec 04, 2020 13:41 IST
Disregarding binding precedents no contempt, says Bombay HC, exonerates magistrate
Dec 04, 2020 13:36 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DDC candidate shot at, Omar slams attackers
Dec 04, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.