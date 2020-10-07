Traffic to be restricted at Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal for two nights till Thursday

With the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) carrying out urgent repair works on a pipeline leak at the Ashram Chowk, the Delhi traffic police has restricted vehicular movement from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on the Delhi-Mathura Road between 10pm and 6.30am from Tuesday until Thursday. The restriction will be in effect for two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday).

“These restrictions will be in place from 10pm to 6.30am, Tuesday to Thursday,” said SD Mishra, additional commissioner of police (southern traffic range).

While the stretch will be shut to traffic during this period, all commercial vehicles and buses going towards Ashram flyover from the Badarpur side of the Mathura road, will be diverted from CRRI to the Modi Mill flyover and onwards, police said. From there, vehicles are expected to take a U-turn below the Kalkaji flyover, go on to Captain Gaur Marg and then onto the Ring Road to cross the Ashram flyover.

“If the traffic at the Ashram Chowk is not high during these hours, we may even allow commercial vehicles up to the intersection,” said Mishra.

Private vehicles, Mishra said, can take a right from Ashram Chowk to go on to the Barapullah flyover and from there to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. They can, alternatively, take a left turn from Ashram Chowk to Moolchand and from there a right to get onto Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, the officer added.

The traffic officer said diversions were required to repair a pipeline leakage on Mathura Road as part of the ongoing work on the underpass there. The Delhi Jal Board is working to fix the leak, he said.

“The leakage is causing a portion of the road to slowly cave in, and that is further causing more potholes. All these are hindering the smooth flow of traffic. To prevent further deterioration of the road, the DJB will be carrying out urgent repairs,” Mishra said.

A senior DJB official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The PWD, which is doing construction work here asked us to shift the water and sewer lines in the area this August. Now that the PWD has started digging work and some traffic is also plying on the road, the lines get damaged every now and then and need to be repaired urgently, which is why the stretch has to be blocked. Ideally, the shifting of lines must be done before starting the digging work, but it was delayed due to Covid restrictions.”