Trans person shot dead in east Delhi

Trans person shot dead in east Delhi

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm when the trans person, locally known as Joshi, got off a car and was entering his house in GTB Enclave.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 04:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police officers said they’re trying to identify and arrest the suspects. (HT file photo for representation)

A trans person was shot dead in Delhi’s GTB Enclave on Saturday evening by unknown assailants.

Police officers said they’re trying to identify and arrest the suspects.

The reason behind the murder is not known yet, senior police officers said.

Local residents and witnesses told police that some unknown men approached Joshi and opened fire.

“He was shot thrice and left for dead. A police team that reached the spot rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is being done and a case of murder has been registered,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma said CCTV camera footage has been checked and his teams are close to nabbing the suspects.

“We’re raiding the hideouts of the suspects and all possible angles are being probed,” Sharma said.

His family members are being questioned to know more, he said.

