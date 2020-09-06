Sections
Home / Delhi News / Transgender person shot dead in Delhi

Transgender person shot dead in Delhi

The reason behind the murder is not known yet, senior police officers said

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A transgender person was shot dead in Delhi’s GTB Enclave on Saturday evening by unknown assailants. Police said they’re trying to identify and arrest the suspects. The reason behind the murder is not known yet, senior police officers said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9pm when the transgender person, locally known as Joshi, got off a car and was entering his house in GTB Enclave. Locals and witnesses told police that some unknown men approached Joshi and opened fire.

“He was shot thrice and left for dead. A police team that reached the spot rushed him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is being done and a case of murder has been registered,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police, Shahadra, Amit Sharma said CCTV camera footage has been checked and his teams are close to nabbing the suspects. “We’re raiding the hideouts of the suspects and all possible angles are being probed,” Sharma said.



His family members are being questioned to know more, he said.

