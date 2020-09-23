Transport dept urges owners of older vehicles to fix HSRPs, fuel stickers

The Delhi government’s transport department has asked owners of old vehicles registered in the national capital to get high security registration number plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers issued for their vehicles.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, the department advised vehicle owners to get the HSRPs and stickers from registered dealers without delay and added that it will soon launch a drive wherein violators will be prosecuted.

The vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, will have to get HSRPs and colour stickers. The newer vehicles (registered after April 1, 2019) come equipped with HSRPs and stickers, an official said.

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with light blue indicating petrol and CNG, and orange indicating diesel-run vehicles. It also bears details such as the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle, officials said.

The HSRPs are chromium-based hologram plates made by hot stamping, besides a laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

“Almost 30 lakh old vehicles will require HSRPs and the fuel-based colour stickers. Various auto makers have appointed a vendor for HSRPs and the plates can booked online. Around 236 dealers will be providing HSRPs and stickers. We will start our enforcement drive only after giving a reasonable period of time to the public to get both fixed on their vehicles,” a transport department official said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has urged the lieutenant-governor to direct the transport department to withdraw its notice for fixing HSRPs and colour-coded stickers, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the exercise will involve around 70 lakh vehicles, and can be postponed till such time when the pandemic has subsided completely.

People should fix HSRPs only through online booking from the vendor as the same are not available in the open market, officials cautioned.

HSRPs and colour-coded stickers are mandatory for all vehicles registered in Delhi and action can be taken against owners who fail to do so under motor vehicle rules, said a senior transport department official.

Last year, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had directed the fixing of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers on all vehicles by October 2019. However, this could not be done due to various reasons, including the unavailability of HSRPs, officials said.

Meanwhile, the transport department on Tuesday extended till September 30 the validity of CNG leakage test certificates that had expired between February 1 and June 30, 2020. This order was issued in view of difficulty faced by people in getting them renewed during th pandemic.