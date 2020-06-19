Treat plea to set up counselling centres as representation: HC to govt

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the authorities to treat a plea that sought the setting up of counselling centres in all the districts of the city as representation. The plea stated that due to the nationwide lockdown and Covid-19, people were facing a lot of psychological issues such as depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government to look into the plea filed by advocate Sunil Kumar who had contended that the nationwide lockdown, when most people were not allowed to step out on the roads and asked to stay at home for over two months, had led to psychological issues

According to the petitioner, the court has directed the city government to constitute a committee to look into the issue.

A detailed order on the matter is yet to be uploaded on the website of the Delhi High Court.

The petition, which was disposed of, has stated that even though the Central and Delhi government are doing their bit to deal with Covid-19, the psychological aspects have not been dealt with properly, resulting in rising cases of suicide, depression, anxiety, stress and other related issues in people from all walks of life.