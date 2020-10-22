Tunnel boring machines lowered in Vikaspuri to start tunneling work for Metro Phase 4

Sections
Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Thursday started on the maiden tunnel boring work under Metro’s Phase 4, with the lowering of the tunnel boring machine at west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, on the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor.

“As part of the tunnelling drive, two tunnels (for up and down movement) of a length of 1.4km will be bored between Vikaspuri and Krishna Park Extension,” the DMRC said in a statement.

A tunnel boring machine is used to drill a tunnel through various levels of soil and rock. These machines can bore tunnels without disturbing buildings and other structures on the surface.

The agency added that the boring work is expected to start next month, after the lowering and assembling of the 73m-long machine is completed. These tunnels will be located between the Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension stations of the corridor. The tunnelling will start from Vikaspuri area -- as a continuation of the Metro’s Magenta Line tunnel that was constructed for the already operational Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West corridor.



“This is a major milestone for the Phase 4 construction. The tunnel will be constructed at a depth of approximately 14 to 16 metres. About 2,040 concrete rings will be installed in these tunnels. Each tunnel will have an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The entire tunnelling work on this stretch is expected to be completed in about 15 months. The alignment of the tunnel will be along the Outer Ring Road,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.

Dayal added, “As part of the Phase 4 work approved so far, about 27km of underground tracks will be constructed. The Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor will have underground sections running for a length of 7.74km in total.”

“These machines are especially useful for tunnelling work in congested urban areas. The DMRC has been using tunnel boring machines since Phase 1 of the Metro network. In Phase 3, when about 50km of underground sections were built, using about 30 tunnel boring machines,” the DMRC said.

