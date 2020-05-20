Two areas sealed in a first since May 4

The Delhi government has sealed two more areas — parts of F block in Dakshinpuri and a lane in Zamrudpur village near Greater Kailash — in south Delhi as containment zones, taking the total of such zones to 69, senior officials said on Wednesday. An official said that three more containment zones are likely to be notified by Thursday.

District magistrate (south), BM Mishra, said, “These areas were sealed on Tuesday after cluster cases were recorded.”

These are the first and second additions to the list of containment zones since May 4, when the third phase of the lockdown started with a few relaxations.

Despite the number of Covid-19 cases increasing from 4,549 on May 4 to 10,554 on May 19, when the orders pertaining to the two containment zones were issued by the district administration, containment measures were scaled down in at least 25 sealed zones, as per government records.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s health secretary, Padmini Singla, sent letters to all district magistrates, red-flagging the fact that the number of containment zones was going down even as Covid-19 cases in the city continued to rise exponentially.

An order issued by Singla on Tuesday directed the district magistrates to reconsider fresh assessment of Covid-19 cases in their revenue districts and create containment zones “as per guidelines” of the Union health ministry, if needed.

On Wednesday, the north district administration also demarcated a larger buffer area around the existing containment zone in Jahangirpuri, senior government officials said.

The current relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown are not applicable to the containment zones.

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all district health officials to come up with a plan on categorising wards within the 11 revenue districts as Red, Orange and Green, a senior official in the health department said on Wednesday.

The official further said, the exercise is aimed at helping the government on re-assessment of restrictions and relaxations in the light of spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Currently, the central government under its new guidelines issued on May 17 for the fourth phase of the ongoing nationwide lockdown allows states to demarcate Red, Orange and Green zones on their own.