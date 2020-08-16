Sections
Home / Delhi News / Two arrested for impersonating railway officials from Hazrat Nizamuddin station

Two arrested for impersonating railway officials from Hazrat Nizamuddin station

The security at the station was heightened in view of the Independence Day. Tickets and IDs of passengers were being checked at the main entry gate to prevent any unauthorised entry.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 09:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Both the accused confessed that they used fake IDs for free railway journeys and operate as vendors in running trains. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Two persons, impersonating railway officials, were arrested from the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The security at the station was heightened in view of the Independence Day. Tickets and IDs of passengers were being checked at the main entry gate to prevent any unauthorised entry.

The two were asked to stop and introduce themselves during checking before entering the railway station for boarding the Golden Temple Express. It is then that their behaviour raised suspicion.

The officials found out that both their IDs were forged and they were impersonating railway employees.



A case was registered and they were taken into custody.

On sustained interrogation, it was found that one of them identified as Martand Rubab Kamble (21) earlier worked with a railway vendor and in a cyber cafe. He was, therefore, well aware of the railway operations and way to disguise as a railway employee and travel far-flung destinations. He made a fake railway employee ID and started travelling, DCP railway Harinder Singh said.

Both the accused confessed that they used fake IDs for free railway journeys and operate as vendors in running trains.

The other was identified as Omkar Bairagi Waghmode (20) and they are cousins.

Further investigation was underway, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Japanese ship involved in Mauritius oil spill breaks apart
Aug 16, 2020 09:52 IST
When Vidhu called Manisha a ‘terrible actress’ but she proved him wrong
Aug 16, 2020 09:47 IST
Bengal Governor Dhankhar asks people to create conducive atmosphere for polls
Aug 16, 2020 09:46 IST
Bruno Fernandes says Eric Cantona comparisons premature, eyes silverware
Aug 16, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.