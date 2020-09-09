Two held for abducting and killing man, fleeing with his phone, wallet to buy drugs

Two men, one of them an auto-rickshaw driver, have been arrested for allegedly abducting, robbing, and murdering a 48-year-old man, whose decomposed body was discovered from a drain in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy a fortnight ago, police said Wednesday.

The two allegedly strangled the man, who worked as manager at a weighing scale shop in Alipur, just to rob him of his cellphone and wallet containing ₹200 to buy narcotic substances, a senior police officer, associated with the case, said.

The police have recovered the manager’s stolen wallet and phone that the two had sold to a truck driver. The arrested men were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Mohammad Shakeel,30, and his friend Rinku,33, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma.

Police said on August 25, Shekeel was driving his auto along with Rinku when they spotted the manager, Kale Shah Khan, waiting for public transport near the Bhalaswa dumping yard.

“The manager asked them to drop him to Azadpur and they agreed. On the way, they allegedly stopped the vehicle, overpowered Khan, and strangled him with a towel. They dumped Khan’s body in a drain in Bhalswa Dairy area, took his cellphone and wallet, and fled, the DCP said.

Sharma said on August 28, Khan’s employer Mohammad Abdul Ahmed filed a missing person complaint over Khan’s disappearance. Police inquiry revealed that Khan was untraceable since August 25, when he left his workplace for home. After finding that Khan’s cellphone was switched off, police put in on surveillance.

While checking the list of unidentified bodies found in Delhi, the Alipur police learnt that a man’s body matching the descriptions of Khan was found in a drain in Bhalswa Dairy area on August 27.

A murder case was already registered in connection with the recovery of the body at the Bhalswa Dairy police station, police said.

As Khan’s wallet and cellphone were missing, the case was probed from robbery and personal enmity angles. Last week, the police got the first breakthrough when technical surveillance led them to truck driver Param Singh from Wazirabad, who had Khan’s stolen phone. Singh told them that he had purchased it from two men, but did not know their names or addresses, the officer said.

“We kept our eyes on Singh. The trick worked as he searched for the suspects in Wazirabad and returned the phone to them, saying he wanted its original bill receipt. We laid a trap and caught the duo with the phone and also recovered Khan’s wallet,” the officer said.