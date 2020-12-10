Two held for gunning down man in Rohini last week; police say gang rivalry was motive

Six days after a group of four-five assailants shot dead a 25-year-old man in Rohini’s Sector 24 and injured another -- the crime was captured by a CCTV camera -- the police on Thursday said the murder was the result of the longstanding rivalry between two jailed gangsters, Jitender alias Gogi and Sunil aka Tillu. Two members of Tillu gang were arrested for allegedly killing Bharat Solanki alias Yovin, who was working for the Gogi gang, the police said.

The CCTV footage of the murder had surfaced on social media on Sunday and in that, Solanki’s woman friend could be seen helping him and chasing away the attackers. The firing was also caught on camera, even though the faces of the attackers, the victim and his friend were not visible in the footage. As many as seven bullets were fired and five of them hit Solanki, killing him on the spot. Solanki had a criminal background and was involved in three to four cases, including those of extortion and robbery, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra had said.

The duo arrested by the crime branch for Solanki’s murder was identified as Paramjeet alias Sinna, 20, and Vishal aka Ghaisal,19, both from Haryana’s Rohtak. Two firearms and as many motorcycles, which were used in the crime, were recovered from them. The two were also found involved in other cases, including those of murder, firing at a food chain outlet, and firing at an MCD inspector in Alipur area, said additional commissioner of police (crime) BK Singh.

On December 4, Solanki and his woman friend had gone to a grocery shop in Sector 24. Around 6.30pm, Solanki was walking to his car while his friend remained at the shop. Four to five assailants, who were lying in wait, opened fire at him. When a local resident, Sachin tried to intervene, the assailants shot and injured him as well. The CCTV footage shows that as Solanki fell, his woman came running and started chasing the attackers, before giving up and running to help Solanki.

The crime branch team recently received information that Gogi’s associates Paramjeet and Vishal, who were involved in Solanki’s murder, would come near Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela on Wednesday. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were caught, said the additional commissioner of police.

During interrogation, the arrested duo allegedly disclosed that their gang leader Tillu suspected Solanki of providing information to their rival Gogi gang.

“Tillu engaged Rahul Tyagi, Vivek, Paramjeet and Vishal to eliminate Solanki. They executed the murder on December 4. Information about Solanki’s whereabouts was provided by Tillu’s relative Himmat alias Chiku. Efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects,” Singh said.