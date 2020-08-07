Two held for stealing jewellery worth ₹1.7 crore after diverting car driver’s attention

A thief who struck twice in the past 10 months, and made off with cash and jewellery worth nearly ₹1.7 crore on both occasions combined, was arrested Friday along with his accomplice.

After both incidents, he was caught the very next day by the same police team and every stolen penny and jewellery recovered. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Sandeep (single name) and his accomplice Santosh.Police said they were part of a Thak-Thak or attention diversion gang.

Police said such thieves often use the tactic of diverting the attention of a car’s occupants by either puncturing the tyres, throwing a greasy liquid on the bonnet or by simply scattering some currency notes on the road.

The more recent of these thefts took place on Wednesday evening while a Gurugram-based builder and his wife were driving back from Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh after collecting jewellery worth ₹1 crore , said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south).

The jewellery was for their daughter’s wedding, scheduled for November this year.

“As they drove through the DBG Road market, Sandeep and Santosh drove close to the car on their two-wheeler, and spilled on the car bonnet some greasy substance that starts smoking when it reacts with the air. They then drew the attention of the businessman to the smoke, in the hopes of drawing him out of the car,” the DCP said.

The businessman did get out to check, but he locked the vehicle from outside even as his wife sat inside with the suitcase containing the jewellery.

“The two thieves, however, managed to snatch the case when the businessman opened the door to get back in the car,” said the DCP.

Based on the businessman’s complaint, an FIR of snatching was registered at the DBG Road police station.

On Thursday, a video clip of the snatching suspects happened to reach the special staff of the south Delhi district police team.

“One investigator noticed the long hair of one of the suspects. Suspecting that this could be Sandeep, who was earlier nabbed by the same team in another case, we visited his home in Madangir to check on him. On finding him missing, we made further inquiries and got to know about his friend Santosh. We visited Santosh’s home in Inderpuri and found him gone as well,” the DCP said.

Once they were certain that they had the right suspects, the police deployed informers to learn of their whereabouts and got to know that the duo was in Madangir area.

“We caught them on Friday and recovered the entire stolen jewellery before they could sell it,” the senior officer said.

Police said Sandeep was earlier arrested for stealing ₹70 lakh cash from a Faridabad-based builder in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas on October 17 last year. In that case, they had allegedly successfully diverted the builder’s attention to steal the cash from his car.

“In that incident too, it was the CCTV footage that helped us nab him. The same police team had also recovered the stolen cash the very next day after the crime,” the DCP said. Saneep was released on bail in December in that case. .