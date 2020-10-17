Sections
Two held in Delhi shootout days after attack on police official

One of the two men sustained gun shot wounds in the leg, Delhi Police officials said, adding that no police official was injured in the shootout.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prerna Madan, New Delhi

The two suspects had allegedly attacked a police ASI and his friend in Alipur earlier this month. (Representative image)

Delhi Police on Friday night arrested two men suspected of opening fire at a Delhi police assistant sub-inspector and his friend in outer Delhi’s Alipur earlier this month.

The two were arrested following a shootout with a team of police officers from the Delhi Police special cell. One of the two men sustained gun shot wounds in the leg, police said, adding that no police official was injured in the shootout.

Police identified the two men by their first names -- Niraj and Sonu. They said they had received information about the presence of the two men in Alipur area and laid a trap. However, when they were asked to surrender, they opened fire at the team, triggering a shootout.

“During the cross-fire, one of the criminals got a bullet injury to his leg. We managed to arrest both of them,” deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said. He added that the two men are part of Delhi’s Jitender Gogi gang. Gogi was a wanted criminal until his arrest in March.



Yadav said both Sonu and Niraj were on the run after they shot at a Delhi Police assistant sub inspector(ASI) on October 3. While the ASI had sustained a bullet injury to his leg, his friend escaped with a minor injury.

The incident had taken place around 6pm when ASI Sube Singh was sitting with his friend, 54-year-old Mahendra, in Alipur area. Singh was posted at the Seelampur police station.

Interrogation of the two arrested men is underway to find the reason behind the attack, police said.

