Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Two Jaish-e-Mohammad suspects held in Delhi: Police

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad suspects held in Delhi: Police

The police said that two automatic pistols and 10 cartridges have been recovered from them

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:19 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo.

Two terror suspects allegedly affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and residents of Kashmir were arrested with arms and ammunitions in Delhi on Monday night, the Delhi Police’s special cell said.

Sanjeev Yadav, the deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the two suspects were caught near the Millennium Park in Central Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan after the police received a tip-off about their presence there.

The officer identified the two suspects as Abdul Latif Mir, 22, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana, 20. While Mir belongs to Baramulla, Khatana is from Kupwara, said the officer.

Yadav said that two automatic pistols and 10 cartridges have been recovered from them.

The police are questioning the suspects to know their past and about the reason they were in Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day after ‘historic low’, India’s Covid-19 count falls further to 29,163
Nov 17, 2020 09:42 IST
Brics Summit: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to share platform again
Nov 17, 2020 09:09 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
‘In many respects, modern-day India is counted as a success story’: Obama
Nov 17, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

NEP focuses on equipping students with the capabilities to meet 21st-century challenges: Vice President
Nov 17, 2020 09:32 IST
IN-CET 2020: Allot more centres in Tamil Nadu for PG medical entrance test, CM urges Modi
Nov 17, 2020 09:27 IST
Pujara explains how playing with Pink Ball is different in Australia
Nov 17, 2020 09:27 IST
Sushant’s sister Shweta thanks his fans for remembering him on Diwali
Nov 17, 2020 09:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.