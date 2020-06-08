Two Karol Bagh showrooms burgled: Phones worth ₹10 lakh stolen

Sections
Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Burglars targeted two mobile phone showrooms in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh early Sunday and made off with at least 60 brand new phones worth around ₹10 lakh, the police said. Senior officers said they have formed multiple teams to track the burglars who had arrived at the spot in a Hyundai Creta SUV. There were no arrests until Monday evening.

According to the police, the burglary took place around 1.30am on Sunday, when the two showrooms at Padam Singh Road in Karol Bagh were closed. A senior police officer said local residents and shop owners called the police on Sunday morning to report that the shutters of two showrooms on the main road were broken and items stolen.

“A police team that reached the spot found that he thieves had stolen 10 brand new mobile phones from one showroom and at least 50 from the other shop. We estimate that the stolen items are worth around ₹10 lakh,” the officer said.

The officer said when the police checked the CCTV camera footage from nearby areas, they found that three men had arrived at the showrooms around 1am in a Hyundai Creta SUV. “The footage shows them breaking the locks of the shutters of the two showrooms. They then enter the shops and flee with the phones,” he said.



Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said he has formed multiple teams to crack the heist. “The showroom owners reported a total loss of 60 mobile phones. Both the shops are multi-brand showrooms. Raids are on to nab the suspects. We have possible leads and will arrest the perpetrators soon. We are also tracing the car they used,” the DCP said.

Several passersby also recorded the videos of the broken shutters of the two showrooms, which were widely shared on social media.

