Two-month-old girl, sold by her father for ₹40,000, rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said it has rescued a two-and-a-half month-old baby girl, who was allegedly trafficked and changed hands multiple times.

The DCW said it received information from its mahila panchayat on Wednesday that the infant had been sold by her father to traffickers for ₹40,000.

The commission, with the help of the Delhi Police, searched several places on Wednesday night and rescued the infant, it said in a statement.

“On Wednesday night, the commission received information from its mahila panchayat that a two-and-a-half-month-old girl has been trafficked by her own father for ₹40,000. The infant’s father was taken to the police station where he admitted that he already had two daughters and did not want a third girl child.

“During interrogation, the baby’s father revealed a location in Madipur where the infant may be found. The DCW team, together with the Delhi Police, and the man reached the location where they met a woman, who allegedly told the police that she had sold the infant to another woman in Shakurpur,” the DCW statement said.

“The team reached Shakurpur and the woman there said she had given the baby to her sister in Chawri Bazaar. The team reached Chawri Bazaar where another woman informed us that she had handed over the infant to her acquaintance in Trilokpuri. Finally, the baby was rescued from Hauz Qazi on Thursday morning,” the DCW said.

An FIR in the matter was registered at the Burari police station. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bharadwaj said,“The infant’s father has been arrested for trafficking the child. He had two daughters, both of whom suffer disabilities. The family was living in poverty. He gave the child away for ₹40,000 and finally the infant was given to a man for ₹80,000. The police conducted multiple raids and rescued the child from Hauz Qazi area.”