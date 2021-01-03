Two shoot man dead in front of his son in Bhajanpura over business rivalry

A 42-year-old man was shot dead by two men in front of his son over a business rivalry in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Friday afternoon, police said.

The attack also left a passerby with minor injuries to his face.

One of the suspects was caught by the public from the crime spot itself and handed over to the police, while the man — who police claim planned the attack — managed to escape and is on the run, said Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

The DCP identified the victim as Mohammad Ikram, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. Ikram lived with his wife and children and worked at a private water treatment plant. Ikram, investigators said, had a business rivalry with his neighbour Arif.

On Friday afternoon, Ikram and his son Mohsin were riding a motorcycle and were headed towards Bhajanpura for some work when they received a phone call.

“Ikram got off his motorcycle to take the call. His son walked to a nearby restaurant to buy snacks. When Mohsin returned to his father, he found two men pointing their guns at him,” said another police officer.

Before Mohsin could react, one of them allegedly shot Ikram. “The shooting immediately alerted the locals who managed to catch hold of one of the shooters, identified as Shadab. Shadab, while trying to escape from the crowd, fired another shot whose pellets hit a passerby in his face. He was eventually overpowered,” said the officer.

Shadab was later handed over to the police and Ikram rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a murder case at Bhajanpura police station and are searching for Arif.