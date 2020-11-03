Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi

The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:03 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. (HT Photo)

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform.

The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said.

Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro’s blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others.

“As millions of Indians begin moving again, Uber aims to make urban commutes more affordable, efficient and eco-friendly, helping cities ‘Build back better’. With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly,” the statement said.



Uber said the launch is in line with the company’s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility. According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

“We are delighted to launch e-rickshaws on Uber’s platform as an efficient and eco-friendly mobility solution, which will help riders complete their urban commute seamlessly. By integrating public transit and greener last mile solutions, we are committed to supporting Delhi’s sustainability and electric goals,” Uber General Manager, North and West India Shiva Shailendran said.

In 2019, Uber had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micromobility options in Bengaluru, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nov 03, 2020 12:22 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:00 IST
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Nov 03, 2020 13:07 IST
Uber adds e-rickshaws to platform, deploys 100 such vehicles in Delhi
Nov 03, 2020 13:03 IST
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Nov 03, 2020 13:00 IST
Bengaluru police arrest 10 drug peddlers, seize narcotics worth Rs 90 lakh
Nov 03, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.