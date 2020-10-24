Unfortunate that MCDs not paying salaries even during festival time,say AAP; release funds, counters BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said it is unfortunate that at a time when organisations and institutions are giving bonuses to their employees for the festive season, the municipal corporations are not even paying salaries to their employees.

Addressing a media briefing, senior AAP leader in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak raised the issue of non-payment of salaries to workers, doctors, and nurses at civic-body-run hospitals. He said a budget of Rs 18,000 crore has been allocated to the three municipal corporations, and had they efficiently used even 10% of that fund, they could have comfortably paid salaries of employees.

“Instead of paying salaries, the BJP is playing politics. If the BJP cannot release the salaries of employees, then the party does not have the moral right to run the civic bodies. This month also marks the beginning of the festive season. Today (Saturday) is Ram Navami, tomorrow is Dussehra, followed by Valmiki Jayanti and, finally, Diwali (on November 14). For Hindus, these are some of the most important festivals,” he said.

“Today, at a time when every Indian will be busy celebrating with families, thousands of employees of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations are still protesting to get their salaries. Doctors and nurses who had put their lives at stake to treat Covid patients in Delhi, have resorted to hunger strike to get their salaries. They have not been paid a remuneration for the past five to six months,” Pathak said.

He said the BJP has been running the municipal corporations since the past 14 years and they have done nothing but looted the civic bodies, leaving them in such a state that they are unable to pay their employees.

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the Kejriwal government owed crores of rupees to the three municipal corporations.

“But the Kejriwal government will never talk about those dues for want of which the MCDs are in financial distress. It is due to sheer political malice that the Delhi government has not released the entire funds allocated to the MCDs -- and whatever was given, was not given on time,” he said.

“The Delhi government had to release stalled funds of about ₹18,000 crore by March 31, 2020, to all the three municipal corporations. Half of the current financial year 2020-21 has gone by, but even 25% of the total allocation had not been released,” Gupta said.