Union health minister Harsh Vardhan’s mother passes away; her body donated for scientific research

Union health and science minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s mother Snehlata Goel died on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 89.

The minister rushed her to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she collapsed suddenly, but she could not be revived. She died at 8.50 am

“Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace,” tweeted the minister in the morning, with a photograph of him with his mother.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is an ENT doctor by training, donated her eyes at the Organ Retrieval and Banking Organisation (ORBO) at AIIMS for people with corneal blindness to regain their vision.

“After his mother passed away, the minister asked to donate her eyes and signed the consent form himself. It is a really great step and hopefully an inspiration for others,” said Dr Aarti Vij, chief of ORBO.

Since his mother’s advanced age made her unfit for donating other organs, Dr Harsh Vardhan donated her body to Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) for the advancement of science to help medical students and researchers learn about the human anatomy.

“Her body had been pledged to the institute earlier and was received today upon her death. She would live on after her demise and help in educating the future generation of doctors. Training of anatomy is an essential part of the MBBS course but rarely do we see people donate bodies. It was a courageous step taken by the minister,” said Dr Suresh Seth, director of the Lok Nayak Hospital that is attached to MAMC.

Minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, wrote in a tweet: “My sincere condolences to Dr Harsh Vardhan ji, with whom I share a long-time relationship as my senior, both in medical profession as well as in public life. Mother’s void can never be filled.”

Condolences also came from the Congress MP Digvijay Singh, who said, “Very sorry to hear about the sad demise of Harsh Vardhan ji’s Mother. Our condolences to Harsh Vardhan ji and his family. May her Soul rest in Peace.”

The Indian Medical Association also expressed sadness at the demise of the minister’s mother.