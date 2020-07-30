Unlock 3.0: Delhiites elated to hire battery bikes from doorstep

Remember the blue coloured battery-operated bikes that could be easily spotted around the city, parked at various Delhi Metro stations, bus stops and other such public areas? Now think how convenient would it be if they could come right to your doorstep, allowing you to happily ride to the neighbourhood market for essentials. These Yulu bikes are now available for hire at your doorstep, on demand. And the residents are rejoicing!

Come unlock 3.0 and Delhiites will be able to rise on these battery-operated bikes starting from their homes, to move around the city. “Wearing a mask and gloves and riding a bicycle that can be ordered at your doorstep is far better than taking public transport for the time being. In public transport, there’s scare of fellow passengers not maintaining distance and violating the social distancing norms. But while cycling, the ball is in your court,” says Charanpreet Singh, a resident of Defence Colony, who was an avid user of these bikes before the pandemic struck.

The concern of rising diesel and petroleum prices, as witnessed all through unlock 2.0, is another reason for city dwellers to welcome this mode of transport. “The petrol prices have risen rapidly in the past few months. For smaller distances, for the time being, bikes on demand will be a huge relief for people who are already undergoing economic stress,” says Akshay Saxena, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave.

Biking around the city and revisiting familiar places without the fear of using public transport is another factor that’s making Delhiites happy. “I’m glad we can rent bikes yet again, and can also ride in pairs while maintaining social distancing to explore Delhi during the pandemic. The city looks deserted, but also seems serene at the same time,” says Ashish Thakur, a resident of Vasant Kunj, looking forward to join his close friend on a biking spree around the city.

“Shifting to cycling as a mode of transportation would do wonders for our environment, even more than carpool! I’m looking forward to hiring these bikes, whenever I visit the Capital next, and contribute to a better, greener environment!”

– Radhika Bajpayee, a Gurugrammer

The clear blue skies, as a result of the pandemic and consequent lockdown, have already made cycling an interesting activity for many. Pictures of people cycling around India Gate have been flooding social media. So battery operated rented bicycles are bound to be a hit. Radhika Bajpayee, a resident of DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, says, “Shifting to cycling as a mode of transportation would do wonders for our environment, even more than carpool! I’m looking forward to hiring these bikes, whenever I visit the Capital next, and contribute to a better, greener environment!”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

