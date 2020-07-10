Unlock education: College students turn teachers for underprivileged kids

Absence of physical classes, delayed examination, and the perpetual anxiety of future is making many youngsters worried. But some youngsters, when made to stay indoors during the lockdown, chose to channelise their energies via internet and educate the underprivileged kids. Involved in social welfare, these youngsters are from Delhi University and other varsities, across India.

These college students are volunteers of a project, Teach From Home, which is an initiative of the not-for-profit organisation, World Youth Council (WYC), and aims to provide quality education to slum kids. Urvashi Goyal, founder of WYC, says, “Each volunteer dedicatedly teaches one to four children at a time, giving them the much needed individual support and guidance, for at least three days in a week. We have around 3,000 volunteers with us pan India.”

Mehak Garg, a student of Lady Shri Ram College, DU, says, “When the lockdown started, the situation was obviously bleak, and as a college student I was stressed about my future and further studies. Then I came across this project and soon it turned into a ray of hope for me. It helped me realise that even in this situation I can help people in my own way. I started as a volunteer, and now I’m managing a whole project. The programme has helped me realise how technology can be used to help the underprivileged students get access to quality, continued education, even in these trying times. It feels so good!”

Most college students associated with this initiative say that they took up the volunteering work since they want to give back to the society. And in the process, everyone has gained a unique experience. “Being involved in this project increased my productivity during lockdown,” says Diya Padhi, a student of Dyal Singh College, DU, adding, “Never thought that teaching underprivileged children would be so much fun! They are extremely talented, and never made me feel that I was miles away from them. I could feel the warmth and respect from their side whenever I taught the class. And being part of this initiative also improved my communication skills, and made me realise that it’s our responsibility to work for the betterment of the society.”

The project that started this April has now 2,000 volunteers imparting education to 2,500 children through online mediums such as Google Meet, WhatsApp and YouTube. Manika Katyal, another student of Lady Shri Ram College, says, “My experience has so far been really amazing. I’ve always been passionate about teaching. Interacting with students is therapeutic for me and adds bliss to my day, and these classes have given me so much experience as well.”

The school students who are able to learn due to this project are elated to meet their young educators through internet. Ritika, a 16-year-old Delhiite who studies in class XII, says, “I was not able to attend school during the lockdown, but now I get to learn a lot in these classes. Online classes have benefited me a lot. I like my online teachers because they are very cool, may be because they are in college.”

