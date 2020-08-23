Uttarakhand can have mohalla clinics too: Kejriwal on video of soldiers carrying woman to hospital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted news agency ANI’s video of ITBP soldiers carrying an injured woman from a remote village to Munsyari in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on a stretcher and said if the state had mohalla clinics like Delhi, people would get medical assistance in their own villages.



New agency ANI had tweeted a video of ITBP jawans who travelled for 40km on foot to take an injured woman to a hospital. They had to cross flooded streams and landslide-prone areas, the force said.

“In every neighborhood of Delhi there is a mohalla clinic. These can be built in each village of Uttarakhand too. Then people won’t have to travel to other villages to get health facilities. Nobody trusted us when we said we’d have a clinic in each locality of Delhi. This can be achieved in Uttarakhand’s villages too,” CM Kejriwal’s tweet read.

CM Kejriwal’s government in Delhi launched Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics across the capital in 2015 to cater to people’s primary health services.

Basic package of essential health services are available at these clinics, including medicines, diagnostics and consultation free of cost.