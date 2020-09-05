UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: DMRC will use tech to sanitise Metro premises, make travel safer

A lot has been happening behind the closed doors of the Delhi Metro for the past five-and-a-half months -- the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was utilising the time to experiment with new technology that would make travel safer and operations more efficient once services resume on September 7 (Monday).

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh said the Delhi Metro was trying out “tech friendly” ways to ease the commute and ensure safety of passengers. The Metro has remained since March 22, three days before the nationwide lockdown, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, was imposed on March 25.

In the first few days, the Metro will operate in two shifts of four hours each -- from 7am to 11am and 4pm to 8pm. It will start full-fledged operations, through the day and on all routes, from September 12.

From ultraviolet (UV) lights for disinfecting surfaces to using CCTV cameras to monitor work in construction sites and installing touch-free foot pedals in elevators, the Delhi Metro has chalked out a detailed plan for its reopening. The DMRC also was holding regular video meetings with transportation experts from across the globe to discuss best practices of running a mass transit system during a pandemic.

Singh said the Delhi Metro is in talks with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop the use of UV disinfection technology to sanitise surfaces that frequently come in contact with commuters, especially on the station premises and on trains, he said.

“Some of the measures that we have taken in view of the pandemic is that instead of using chemical disinfectants, we are in talks with the DRDO to develop a UV disinfection technology, which can be used to thoroughly sanitise common area touchpoints. Till the time the Covid-19 pandemic lasts, maintaining a hygienic system for passengers will be our ultimate aim,” Singh averred.

Unlike chemical or water disinfection, UV disinfectants provide rapid and effective elimination of harmful bacteria and viruses that are present on any surface, making this method of cleaning the safest, especially for a mass transit system.

Christian Zollner, University of California, United States, who has co-authored a study that was released in April on the large-scale efficacy of the use of UV disinfection said the light can be used on protective equipment (PPE) gear, surfaces, floors, and within the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems.

“Many technological advances are needed for the UV LED to reach its potential for efficiency, reliability and cost-effectiveness,” said Zollner, whose work centres on advancing deep ultraviolet light LED technology for sanitisation and purification purposes.

Apart from that, the Metro is also strengthening its internal functioning through the use of technology. Singh said at all its Phase-4 construction sites, they will install CCTV cameras to monitor work progress. The corporation had already installed these cameras at some of the sites, before construction activities were allowed to be resumed on May 3.

“The idea is to reduce physical contact between persons as much as possible. The cameras will also improve monitoring and increase efficiency at construction sites,” the DMRC chief said.

To sail through the Covid-19 pandemic, many government agencies are also resorting to technology to reduce physical contact between persons, while ensuring that the work does not suffer.

When the DMRC resumes its operations on Monday, commuters will be greeted by foot-operated systems inside elevators at several Metro stations. Senior officials said at present, such systems will be available on 50 elevators across 16 Metro stations and they will be installed across the network in the coming months.

In the initial phase, this system will be available in stations such as Kashmere Gate, New Delhi, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Hauz Khas, Dwarka Sector-21, Janakpuri West, Rajouri Garden, IGI Airport and Nehru Enclave. “These foot-operated switches will reduce surface contact and, hence, a safer way to use lifts. When we restart our operations, we will only allow three people to board the lift at a time to ensure social distancing,” a DMRC spokesperson said.