Vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed entry in Delhi from January 1

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas has directed strict implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system and warned that...

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas has directed strict implementation of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system and warned that commercial vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags, will not be allowed entry from January 1.

RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These 13 toll plazas are used by around 70 % commercial vehicles that enter Delhi.

“It was brought into the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi with effect from August 14, 2020 and waiver is being given to commercial vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags,” a statement by the Commission said.

The commission has instructed South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to ensure RFID compliance at all 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1, 2021 and disallow entry of vehicles without such tags or inadequate balance in the tags. The south corporation also has been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimize inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

