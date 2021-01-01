Venturing out? Night curfew is on Jan 1 as well

It’s known that there was a night curfew on New Year’s Eve in Delhi, just like some other states such as Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan. But, if you are planning to venture out today, to party till late on the first day of the New Year, or just to get weekend vibes right at the start of 2021, then must know that the order for night curfew as issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, also imposed a night curfew in the Capital on January 1, 2021.

As part of this, no public gatherings are allowed in Delhi today as well starting 11pm until 6am of January 2. “A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations, and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of the spread of the virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” the statement read.

The order ruined plans for many a party lovers yesterday, and same will be the case tonight as well. Pankaj Gupta, a Dwarka-based entrepreneur, says, “For the last three years, our after party place has been India Gate. This time we also planned to visit India Gate together in a group after having a party in local pub in our area, but the curfew has totally ruined our plan. Now, it seems that we will be going back home after dinner.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, Ojasv Tyagi, a Gurugram resident, says, “Earlier my plan was to roam around in Delhi on New Year’s Eve, but those got postponed. I didn’t know I wouldn’t be able to do than on Jan 1 as well! I’ll limit myself to Gurugram now. In fact I’ve asked my friends in Delhi to join me here in Gurugram for the long weekend.”

Restaurateurs in Delhi have also chalked out a different plan, after this announcement. “We understand the zeal, but keeping in mind the guidelines laid down by the government, little changes have been implemented. Our managers personally called up everyone yesterday to inform them about this order. Everything for the New Year’s Eve remained the same, but plans were advanced by an hour. We will be winding up early tonight as well,” says Rahul Sarin from Cartoony Planet.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter