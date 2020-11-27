‘Very unfortunate’: AAP hits back at Centre over ‘rise in Covid-19 cases’ charge

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit back at the central government’s allegation that there was a rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi, saying the charge was “very unfortunate”. The Union home ministry had earlier in the day blamed the Delhi government for the increase in Covid-19 cases, adding that despite ‘repeated exhortations’, it did not take any steps to enhance testing capacity, specifically for RT-PCR tests which have remained static at around 20,000 tests.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the ministry added, “While there were regular advertisements on achievements of Delhi Government, including on dengue prevention and control, no ads on Covid appropriate behaviour were to be seen. The people, at large, were also not apprised about this through regular outreach measures.”

The AAP said in a statement said it is extremely unfortunate that the Centre has decided to play dirty politics in this critical hour. “The affidavit seems to have been drafted by a BJP spokesperson rather than by the Union government which is meant to work in collaboration with the states at the time of a pandemic. The affidavit is also factually incorrect,” it said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party reiterated Union home minister Amit Shah’s promise to provide 750 intensive care unit (ICU) beds within 72 hours during a meeting held on November 15 by pointing out that only 200 beds were provided till date. “The central government has deprived Delhi of all funds, provided to other state governments during this epidemic, on the flimsy premise that Delhi is a UT. Therefore, we hope that the central government will do something concrete for Delhiites rather than play the blame game,” AAP added.

Delhi for the past few weeks has once again emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in the country. A total of 551,262 cases have been registered till now of 8,811 people have succumbed to the disease and over 500,000 have recovered. More than six million tests have been conducted in the national capital till now with health minister Satyendar Jain adding that authorities are testing three times more than the rest of the country.

