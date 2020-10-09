Sections
‘Want cooperation, not confrontation from other states over air pollution’: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has been taking action against dust, biomass burning, stubble and vehicular pollution.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gopal Rai said the AAP government wants cooperation not confrontation with other states on the issue of air pollution. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is taking the lead in fight against air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but the neighbouring states are still not serious about the issue despite it becoming more dangerous due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Rai said the AAP government wants cooperation not confrontation with other states on the issue of air pollution.

“The land has been divided into states but the sky is one. Pusa bio-decomposer initiative as a solution to stubble burning will benefit Haryana and Punjab more, and Delhi’s benefit is that it will get rid of the smoke from farm fires that make the city a gas chamber every year. We want cooperation of other states and not confrontation on the issue of pollution,” he said.

Rai said the Delhi government has been taking action against dust, biomass burning, stubble and vehicular pollution.



But air pollution in Delhi hit severe levels only when stubble burning is at its peak. The city becomes a gas chamber then, the minister asserted.

“We are the only government which is serious about it (pollution level). We are working on a mission mode. Many states in India have been battling severe air pollution, but they don’t seem very active despite it being a major challenge, especially in the times of coronavirus,” Rai had told PTI in an interview on Thursday.

The crop residue burning has not stopped despite the Supreme Court issuing strict directions in this regard, Rai said.

“The issue concerns Punjab and Haryana, but Delhi is working more on it. Stubble burning is minimal in Delhi, still we are taking steps to deal with it. We are working with Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa… took an initiative. We want to take the lead and set an example for other states,” he said.

“What we are working on will benefit Punjab and Haryana more. Delhi’s benefit is that it will get rid of smoke from farm fires,” he added.

Stubble burning has started in Haryana and Punjab, which contributes significantly to the rise in pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With inputs from PTI)

